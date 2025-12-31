Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy highlighted gig worker concerns like low pay and poor conditions. The state passed the Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Bill, 2025 to ensure their protection, social security, and inclusive growth.

Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday highlighted growing concerns among gig and platform workers about payment delays, working conditions, and social security, stressing the need for structured dialogue among stakeholders.

He said the state government has approved the Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Bill, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to worker protection and inclusive growth.

Minister Details Worker Struggles

In a post on social media platform X, Venkatswamy, in a video message, said that gig workers from all over the country are suffering due to increasing aggressiveness from aggregators. He said that initially, when gig workers began working, they were earning good incomes and were able to satisfy both customers and aggregators. However, over a period of time, their income levels have gone down while work pressure has increased. He noted that the introduction of 10-minute delivery timelines has added pressure on gig workers. As a result, they are not earning enough, lack job security, and lack access to adequate healthcare facilities. He said that in case of accidents while delivering goods, gig workers are left vulnerable without proper support.

Telangana's Legislative Action

"The Telangana government has formed a Gig Workers Act to ensure their protection. A board has also been set up where workers can raise their concerns if they are unfairly removed from the rolls. We are also ensuring their health and safety. Now, it is for the Central government to put pressure on aggregators and safeguard the interests of gig workers," Dr Vivek Venkatswamy said in a Video message.

Nationwide Protests Highlight Worker Demands

Earlier today, Platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) observed a nationwide strike on Wednesday, protesting against unfair working conditions, low wages, and the absence of social security, warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours. (ANI)