A young packaging worker died after a colleague’s reckless workplace prank spiralled into a tragedy in Telangana's Shadnagar.

A young packaging worker died after a colleague’s reckless workplace prank spiralled into a tragedy in Telangana's Shadnagar. The accused, identified as Sai Kumar, allegedly inserted a compressor air hose into the victim’s rectum that resulted in catastrophic internal injuries and ultimately led to his death. It happened on Sunday night but only came to light on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police have registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS against the accused, who has since been arrested.

The victim, 22-year-old Pavan Kumar, had travelled from Uttar Pradesh along with his brother and cousin in search of livelihood and was employed as a packaging labourer at the same company. On Sunday, he reported for duty at 3 pm.

A few hours into his shift, Pavan’s brother received a distressing call from his supervisor, informing him that Pavan had sustained a severe injury and had been rushed to a hospital.

According to police, the incident unfolded while Pavan was at work, when the accused allegedly activated a high-pressure air compressor and directed it at him as part of a so-called prank. "The high-pressure air entered his body, causing a sudden rise in internal pressure. He collapsed in pain," police said.

Pavan was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Osmania Hospital due to the severity of his condition. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

"Sai Kumar was well aware that using high-pressure air in such a manner could be fatal, yet he did this to Pavan as a prank," police said.