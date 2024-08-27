Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar SHOCKER! Mob stuff chilli powder into rectum of suspected thief in Araria, one arrested (WATCH)

    A man suspected of bike theft in Bihar's Araria faced brutal mob torture, where he was allegedly stripped and had chili powder forcibly inserted into his rectum.

    Bihar SHOCKER! Mob stuff chilli powder into rectum of suspected thief in Araria, one arrested (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    A man suspected of bike theft in Bihar's Araria faced brutal mob torture, where he was allegedly stripped and had chili powder forcibly inserted into his rectum. The incident came to light after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. In response, the Araria Police arrested one of the individuals involved, identified as Mohammed Shifaat, a resident of Islamnagar under the Araria town police station, on August 25.

    Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers discretion advised.

    Shifaat's bike, which was parked outside Sadar Hospital, was allegedly stolen on Sunday. Police reports indicate that Shifaat later apprehended a resident of Simraha with the stolen bike.

    Shifaat and his associates allegedly subjected the suspected thief to public punishment after binding his hands. The viral video depicts the victim bending forward while someone sprinkles a chili powder-like substance into his rectum. Another person is seen using a pencil to forcibly push the powder into the man's anus.

    According to a press statement from the Araria Superintendent of Police’s office, the incident took place in the Islamnagar area under the Araria police station. The statement described the act as inhumane, detailing how the young man was tied up and subjected to the cruel treatment under accusations of theft.

    The police reported that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Araria police station against Shifaat and other unidentified suspects. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a major Opposition party, criticized the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)-BJP government in response to the incident.

    Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav posted in Hindi on X “Taliban rule in Bihar! BJP/NDA is happily in power in Bihar, hence the casteist media is silent. We and our party talk about the rights and share of Dalits, backward and minorities, hence the casteists always see our rule as jungle raj.”

    Meanwhile, BJP state vice president Santosh Pathak stated, “The incident is condemnable. But the police reacted fast and arrested the accused.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nabanna Abhijan Bengal boils: 18 days on, Kolkata rape-murder horror protest now longest-running doctors' stir since 1980s snt

    Bengal boils: 18 days on, Kolkata rape-murder horror protest now longest-running doctors' stir since 1980s

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities by police on students gcw

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities on students

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts 29 august 2024 anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Israeli military announces rescue of hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attacks from Gaza tunnel snt

    BREAKING: Israeli military announces rescue of hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attacks from Gaza tunnel

    Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney Unlocking Minimally Invasive Pituitary Tumor Removal via Endoscopic Surgery

    ﻿Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney: Unlocking Minimally Invasive Pituitary Tumor Removal via Endoscopic Surgery

    football Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan scr

    Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan

    Government Employees Salary Hike: 19 percent Income Boost With New Pension Scheme unified pension anr

    Government employees to get 19 per cent income boost with Unified Pension Scheme; Here's how

    Why did Mohanlal resign as AMMA's president? Here's what we know dmn

    Why did Mohanlal resign as AMMA's president? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon