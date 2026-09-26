A 24-year-old woman in Telangana's Mancherial district allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison. Police said she was upset after her husband danced with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme. An investigation is underway.

A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison on Friday, after getting upset over her husband dancing with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme in the Devapur police station limits of Mancherial district, Devapur Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhya and her husband as Jangu. Police said, "Jangu had performed a dance with another woman on the night of September 23, while Sandhya allegedly died by suicide yesterday by consuming poison."

The body has been shifted to the PME centre, and police are investigating the matter.

Police Statement on the Incident

According to a police official, "The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a 24-year-old woman. Her husband, Jangu, was dancing with another woman during a Ganesh immersion programme. She felt uncomfortable about her husband dancing with another woman and committed suicide by consuming poison yesterday. She is dead. The Ganesh immersion programme took place on the night of the 23rd, and she committed suicide yesterday. They have no children. We have shifted the deceased for PME and are investigating the matter."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)