The Delhi High Court denied interim bail to Vikas Langarpuria, a hardened criminal with 19 cases, who had previously fled to the UAE on a fake passport. The court cited his criminal antecedents while rejecting his plea for his mother's surgery.

Bail Plea Rejected Due to Criminal Past

The Delhi High Court has recently refused to grant interim bail (interim suspension of sentence) to Vikas Gulia alias Vikas Langarpuria, considering his past record and criminal antecedents. He had fled to the UAE on a fake passport while on bail. He was arrested pursuant to a LOC and a Red Corner notice in 2019. He was apprehended in Abu Dhabi.

Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhat declined the relief. He had sought interim bail on the ground of medical condition of his mother. "Considering the criminal record of the Appellant, the Court is not inclined to grant interim suspension. The application is disposed of," the division bench said on September 23.

Police Cite Flight Risk and Criminal History

Langarpuria had sought six-week interim bail on the ground of surgery of his mother. Delhi Police filed a report verifying the medical documents of the Appellant’s mother. As per the status report filed by Delhi Police on May 17, Langarpuria has a sister and his wife to look after his mother. In addition, it is stated that he was involved in about 19 heinous cases in respect of which FIRs were registered.

In another status report, it was stated that Vikas Gulia had earlier fled abroad by using a fake passport, and a Look-Out Circular and Red Corner Notice were issued by competent authorities to secure his presence. The information regarding the apprehension of the Appellant was thereafter received from NCB, Abu Dhabi, and he was then deported to India.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Kumar Bahri opposed the application and argued that after the appellant was apprehended, production warrants were then issued and he was then arrested in the present case.

The High Court noted that the latest nominal roll of the Appellant on record reveals that he has eleven FIRs registered against him, though in some of them he has been given bail or has been discharged. APP Bahri submitted that the Appellant is a hardened criminal and he was detained even under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in an FIR registered at Police Station Najafgarh in 2015.

His appeal against the judgment is listed for hearing on October 14. (ANI)