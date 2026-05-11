Two brothers, Krishna (35) and Mohan (38), were found dead in Kowkur Cheruvu lake in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Jawahar Nagar police recovered the bodies after being alerted by locals and suspect they drowned while swimming.

Two brothers were found dead in Kowkur Cheruvu lake under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Monday.

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According to police, locals alerted authorities about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Police suspect that the two men drowned while swimming in the lake.

Police suspect drowning

"We received information from locals and reached the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. We have registered a case and are investigating. We suspect both the deceased had come to swim and drowned," Jawahar Nagar Police said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna (35) and Mohan (38), who were brothers, police added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.