Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged the BJP-led centre is using the ED to pressure Harish Rawat ahead of polls. He claimed the case against the ex-CM, questioned in a 2016 exam scam, would not stand in court.

BJP Using Central Agencies Ahead of Polls: Godiyal

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal on Saturday said that the ED's questioning of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat may cause "temporary trouble", but the case would not stand in court.

Godiyal, while reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rawat, alleged that the action was part of a pattern of using central agencies to exert pressure on key leaders ahead of elections. "... Elections are approaching in the state. It has been a consistent pattern—a modus operandi—of the BJP-led central government to use agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to exert pressure on key leaders whenever elections draw near in a state," Godiyal told ANI.

He further alleged, "Summoning him for questioning after all these years is merely a tactic to exert pressure." Godiyal said that while the government could create temporary difficulties, the case would not stand in court. "While the central government may cause him some temporary trouble, their case will certainly not hold up in court. Ultimately, all of this is happening for the sake of the elections; the BJP is orchestrating this entire affair with the elections in mind," he added.

Harish Rawat Appears Before ED in 2016 Exam Case

Earlier, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Dehradun on Saturday, saying he came alone after seeking blessings of his late mother, Maa Jagdamba and Mother Earth.

Speaking before entering the ED office, Rawat said he had neither called anyone nor asked anyone to accompany him.“I have not called anyone, nor have I asked anyone to come. The ED summoned me, so I came here quietly,” he said.

The former Chief Minister was summoned by the ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2016 Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) examination. Rawat had earlier said that the ED issued a notice to him two days before his appearance and sought several documents from him in connection with the 2016 matter. “ED sent me a notice 2 days back in connection with a 2016 matter. They have demanded several documents from me…I have come to the ED office now,” Rawat had said.

His office had also confirmed over the phone that the ED notice sought details from the former Chief Minister concerning his residence, business interests, properties and bank accounts. The development comes after the ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with its probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO examination. (ANI)