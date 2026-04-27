Several workers sustained serious injuries after a crane collapsed at a cement brick company in Chevella of the Rangareddy district on Monday. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, Chevella police said.

Several workers sustained serious injuries after a crane collapsed at a cement brick company under Shankarpalli police station limits in Chevella of the Rangareddy district on Monday, Chevella police said. The injured workers were shifted to a hospital for further treatment. More details are awaited in the case. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)