Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the revival of the Pranahita Chevella project and a new airport for Adilabad. Addressing a public meeting, he promised to complete all pending projects and develop the district into an industrial and educational hub.

Major Projects for Adilabad Announced

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the State Government will revive the proposal to construct the Pranahita Chevella project at Tummidihatti and execute the project soon. While addressing a public meeting at Pipri on Monday, the Chief Minister vowed that all pending irrigation projects will be completed in the state.

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" We will resume the Pranahita-Chevella project at Thummidihatti, and it is my responsibility to provide irrigation water to Adilabad and transform this region into a lush green and fertile land, " said Reddy. Further, the CM said that the foundation stone for Adilabad Airport will be laid on June 2 on Telangana Formation Day. "The backward Adilabad district which has a poor transport facility once would now get air connectivity. The state government held a series of meetings with the centre and secured the sanction for an airport," he said.

CM Counters BRS, Outlines Political Stance

In a strong counter to the BRS allegations on the development of the Market yards, CM Revanth Reddy questioned the rulers of the previous government for not taking up such works. "The BRS ruled the state for 10 years. No significant development took place in the last government," the Chief Minister said. "People rejected the 'Gadi Palana' and gave a mandate to the People's Government," Reddy added.

The CM appealed to the opposition to maintain dignity and restraint. Reiterating that the Congress will retain power and rule the state till 2034, the Chief Minister said that Congress fought on people's issues despite the BRS government filing cases against the party leaders and successfully brought the party back to power. CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that he will do politics only during the elections and move forward with the main agenda of state development, the release added.

Vision for Adilabad's Development

The Chief Minister noted that the government was also inviting opposition leaders across party lines to the public meetings. "Telangana did not witness such tradition in the past 10 years and it must be upheld and continued in true spirit. The government was also sanctioning development works to the assembly constituencies represented by the opposition parties. We have sanctioned 'Young India Integrated Schools' and are taking forward the development agenda, ensuring people should not suffer simply because they did not vote for Congress," the CM said. "We are implementing welfare schemes in every assembly constituency, aiming to give relief to people from hardships," he added.

Unveiling the government's vision to develop Adilabad district, CM Revanth Reddy said that the backward tribal dominated Adilabad region will be developed as the hub of industry, education and tourism. Land acquisition was being taken at a rapid pace to establish a university in Adilabad. The foundation stone for the establishment of a university in Adilabad will be laid soon. Rs 225 crores were already sanctioned for the development of the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple, the release stated. Additional funds will be sanctioned if required. Development of the Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy Temple and estimates for Adilabad development were already in progress. He will visit the district every 2 months and sanction the required funds, the CM declared. "Our mission is to see happiness in every eye of the poor. We are not rulers. We are the servants of the people," he added.

Welfare and Women Empowerment Schemes

The Chief Minister explained the numerous women empowerment programmes and welfare schemes launched by the Congress government. "We are providing free travel facilities for women in RTC buses. The government has already spent Rs 10,000 crores for this scheme alone. We are providing 200 units of free electricity to the poor, sanctioned 4.5 lakh 'Indiramma' houses at a cost of Rs 22,500 crores, deposited nearly Rs 5,400 crores into the bank accounts of poor families building their 'Indiramma' homes, etc. 6 Kg of free fine rice distribution to each person is one of the biggest welfare schemes in the country. Women were also empowered by promoting them as the true owners of the RTC buses and encouraged women's groups to set up solar power plants. Allocated shops in Hitech City for the marketing of products manufactured by women's self-help groups," Reddy said.

Recalling Spirit of Struggle

The CM also remembered that he staged a protest in Nirmal as the PCC President and organised 'Indravelli Dandora'. Adilabad fighter Komaram Bheem demonstrated the true spirit of struggle through the powerful slogan: "Jal, Jangal, Zameen" (Water, Forest, Land). (ANI)

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