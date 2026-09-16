Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced a high-level committee to resolve issues from the 22A prohibited land list. The government will also introduce a new policy for urban land regularization and simultaneous land registration and regularization.

New Committee and Policies to Tackle Land Issues

Following complaints against the 22 A prohibited list of lands, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the constitution of a high-level committee to resolve every single issue arising in the ownership of the lands. Participating in the debate in the Assembly today, the Chief Minister also declared that a new policy would be introduced for regularization of the urban lands and a new system for simultaneous land registration and regularization.

Further, the CM said that the Issues regarding authorized layouts will be resolved after verification with the concerned authorities. “ We will issue new guidelines within a week”.

CM Clarifies on 22A List and Dharani Portal's History

During the lengthy speech in the house, CM Revanth Reddy clarified many issues on the 22 A and Part B prohibited list and land management during the previous BRS regime and in the present government. The lands were split into Part A and Part B during the updating of the land records in the Dharani portal. The entire Part B category was listed on the 'prohibited list' and placed 21. 93 lakh acres were on the prohibited list. “We set the records in 2025 and introduced 'Bhu Bharati' to resolve issues. Section 22-A was not introduced by us. It was a law enacted during the time of the united Andhra Pradesh state in 1999.

The Chief Minister said that, following High Court orders, we obtained lists from District Collectors in 2025 and placed those lands on the prohibited list. Over 7 lakh acres from the Dharani portal were on the prohibited list. By 2026, It was only 3 lakh acres. Stating that the government introduced new specific procedures for adding lands to the 22-A list, the CM made it clear that 98 lakh acres of land remained on the prohibited list. Forest lands, assigned lands, and temple lands were included in the prohibited list. Not a single inch of such land would be removed from that list. The dispute was only on 3.77 lakh acres of land belonging to private individuals.

CM Reddy Accuses BRS Government of Widespread Corruption

CM Revanth Reddy blamed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the entire land ownership issues in recent times. "The KCR rule introduced a centralized system of land records at the district Collector level. The Dharani system removed the 'encroachment' column and also scrapped ‘Kasra Pahani’ to deprive the rights of SCs, STs, and BCs on their lands. In the guise of computerization of the land records through Dharani, the previous government hatched a conspiracy to encroach upon the lands," the Chief Minister charged that the "BRS leaders plundered the lands worth crores of rupees under Dharani, and the lands were owned by only a few individuals."

The CM found fault with KCR, who claimed he had devised and introduced Dharani himself. The Dharani system was originally launched in Odisha in 2010. The CAG criticized the Dharani system implemented in Odisha. The Chief Minister said that he has been asking KCR to attend the assembly session only to speak on the Dharani portal, but the latter did not turn up.

“KCR was not satisfied with the commissions from the Kaleshwaram project and eyed encroaching on the lands from the Dharani portal,” the Chief Minister questioned the enhancement of the cost of maintaining the Dharani portal from Rs 58 crore to Rs 1300 crore for five years.

Other Key Announcements and Assurances

The government is also ready to expose the Bhoodan lands scam during the BRS rule in the state, CM Revanth Reddy said, claiming it was the Congress that enacted the Land Ceiling Act and the poor are enjoying land rights today. The credit goes to former PM Indira Gandhi.

Referring to Singareni lands, the Chief Minister announced that the government would constitute a high-level district committee to address pending land issues. The CM suggested the union leaders hold a meeting with Singareni management to work out a solution. We will resolve pending applications under GO 118 within a stipulated time frame.

"The problem of land ownership was also serious in the LB Nagar area, and the issue will be resolved as soon as possible." The CM said that the government introduced a five-year lock-in period for 'Indiramma' scheme beneficiaries allotted government land. "We will provide the opportunity to sell the land after that period. If the NALA fee is paid along with the registration fee, the process of registration will be completed immediately."

CM Addresses BRS Conduct in Assembly

CM Revanth Reddy also brought to the notice of the House that the previous government constituted a committee and drafted rules to safeguard the sanctity of that Chair. The House had approved a rule prohibiting entry while wearing clothing bearing slogans. This rule was approved in the House when Harish Rao was the Minister for Legislative Affairs. Police officers performed their duties and implemented the Speaker's orders. The CM strongly objected to the obstruction of the House proceedings by the BRS members. (ANI)

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