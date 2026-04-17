Opposition MPs from Telangana protested outside Parliament, demanding an apology from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his remarks comparing the state's formation to the partition of India, sparking widespread criticism from Congress and BRS leaders.

Opposition MPs from Telangana protested against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya outside Parliament on Friday, for comparing the formation of the state to the partition of India and accusing Congress of dividing Andhra Pradesh. The Opposition MPs demanded that Tejasvi Surya apologise for his remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

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Surya Compares State Formation to Partition

Addressing the Lower House of Parliament, Surya had said, "Why are Opposition parties and some regional parties of the South, led by the DMK, making so much noise? The tears they are shedding are crocodile tears. I thank heaven that in 2026, when the country undertakes delimitation, the BJP-led Centre will carry it out. The Congress government divided Andhra Pradesh into two parts, and they did worse than the British in partitioning the country." His remarks sparked widespread criticism from Telangana leaders.

Political Backlash Erupts

Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Hyderabad. Enraged by the remarks, Congress leaders burned an effigy of Surya.

BRS Slams 'Hatred Towards Telangana'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao strongly criticised BJP leaders, alleging that they once again displayed their "hatred" towards the formation of Telangana on the floor of Parliament. He said the party has no respect for the identity of Telangana and condemned the comparison of the state's formation with the Partition of India as "utterly foolish" and arrogant.

According to a release, KTR expressed anger over Telangana MPs remaining silent despite such remarks being made in Parliament. He said the people of Telangana are closely observing how their self-respect is being compromised in Delhi. He accused BJP leaders of repeatedly insulting the self-respect of Telangana people and the sacrifices of martyrs who fought for statehood. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Tejasvi Surya, he alleged, BJP leaders have consistently demonstrated anti-Telangana sentiments.

'Insult to Constitutional Process'

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan alleged that Surya insulted Telangana, its martyrs, and the constitutional process behind the state's formation. He said that the BJP MP displayed ignorance of the constitutional framework under which Telangana was created. "Tejasvi Surya, during the discussion on delimitation, seems to be completely ignorant of the constitutional process that was behind the formation of Telangana. He has not only insulted the people of Telangana, Telangana martyrs, and the entire Telangana agitation, but he has also insulted Article 3 of the Indian Constitution and the Indian Parliament. The state of Telangana was formed as per Article 3 of the Indian Constitution on the floor of the Indian Parliament. Comparing that legitimate, legal constitutional process with the division of India and Pakistan done by the British. I think Tejasvi Surya has crossed all the limits, and he must be punished," the BRS leader said.