After a tragic bus-lorry collision in Telangana's Chevella that killed 19, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said better roads lead to faster driving and more accidents. He blamed previous BRS govt for delaying land acquisition for Hyderabad-Bijapur highway

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, has stirred controversy with his comment that better roads can lead to more serious accidents. He made the remark on Tuesday while responding to the tragic crash near Chevella in Ranga Reddy district that left 19 people dead and over 30 injured on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, “Nowadays, if the roads are in bad condition, fewer accidents happen because vehicles move slowly. The better the roads, the bigger and more frequent the accidents.” He added that road design must focus on safety and not only on smooth travel.

His remarks drew criticism with many questioning the logic behind such remarks while others said that the 'leader was completely clueless about infrastructure and development, yet experts in nonsense and staying in power'.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

MP blames previous government for delay

Reddy, who represents Chevella in Parliament, blamed the earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for delaying land acquisition for the highway project. He claimed the state’s inaction had delayed vital safety improvements. “The BRS government did not complete land acquisition. Why? Is it real estate hunger?” he asked. Reddy said the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway, which passes through Manneguda and Parigi, was originally built during the Nizam’s era and had not been upgraded properly for decades. He added that he had raised the issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016, following which the road was notified as a national highway. However, he said, the acquisition of land for widening the highway was stalled for nearly five years.

Suggestions for safer road planning

Reddy also highlighted how several banyan trees along the highway could have been translocated instead of blocking road widening. He said straightening the route could have reduced distance and improved visibility, making it safer for vehicles. He mentioned that earlier cases filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had delayed work but have now been resolved, allowing construction to resume in some parts.

19 killed in Chevella bus accident

The accident occurred when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal. According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the lorry was travelling in the wrong direction when it struck the bus carrying about 60 passengers. Nineteen people, including both drivers, were killed instantly, and around 20 others suffered injuries. Mohanty said, “The lorry was carrying construction chips when it hit the bus. As of now, 19 people have died and 20 people are injured. They are being treated at different hospitals. We have identified most of the bodies and post-mortems are underway.”

Condolences from President and Prime Minister

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it 'deeply unfortunate'. In a post on X, she said, “The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Chevella bus tragedy has left Telangana in shock and mourning. As rescue and medical efforts continue, leaders across the nation have called for better safety standards on highways. BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s unusual remark about better roads leading to bigger accidents may sound odd, but it has reignited a serious debate on the balance between development and safety.