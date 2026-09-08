Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari administered CPR to Raju, an IAS officer's Personal Secretary, after he collapsed at the Assembly. The incident took place amid a political face-off between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.

Minister Performs CPR on Collapsed Official

Telangana Minister Vakiti Srihari performed CPR on Raju, Personal Secretary to Senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal, after he suddenly collapsed on the Assembly premises here on Tuesday.

According to the Congress PRO, Raju collapsed on the Assembly premises earlier in the day. On noticing the incident, Minister Vakiti Srihari immediately stepped in and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Later, with the help of medical staff, Raju was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance for further treatment. The incident happened during the ongoing Assembly session.

Political Tensions Escalate in Assembly

This came at a time when the controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises. The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

CM, Deputy CM Meet Speaker

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister met the Speaker against the backdrop of Monday’s incidents on the Assembly premises involving Opposition BRS leaders and officials.

BRS Leaders Detained

Meanwhile, Saifabad Police detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and workers protesting outside Narayanguda Police Station on Tuesday following the arrest of BRS MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao, alias Tata Madhu, and N Naveen Kumar Reddy. The two MLCs were arrested in connection with their alleged remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. (ANI)