A massive explosion occurred at Brundavan Laboratories in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, after a radiator blast. Ten fire tenders were dispatched and controlled the blaze. Fortunately, officials have reported no casualties from the incident.

Massive Blast Rocks Lab in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

A massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"A massive explosion occurred after radiator blast at Brundavan Laboratories PVT in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Ten Fire vehicles have reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties have been reported and causes of explosion is yet to be revealed," fire officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)