A 61-year-old businessman was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Secunderabad on February 2, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, Beeram Krishna, who runs the Industrial Seal Center in Ranigunj, was heading to his shop on his two-wheeler when an unknown four-wheeler vehicle hit him from behind near Bharat Petrol Pump. Krishna sustained injuries to his right shoulder, head, and knee and was immediately shifted to Srikara Hospital at RTC X Roads for treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

The incident was reported to his son, B Vamshi, who informed the police. Gandhi Nagar police registered a case under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the matter. According to police officials, the complainant's statement detailed that the vehicle struck him in a rash and negligent manner, causing him to fall on the road. Witnesses at the scene assisted in getting him to the hospital.

Details from the FIR

"At about 9:20 AM, when the complainant reached the nearby Bharath Patrol pump, an unknown four-wheeler car came in a rash and negligent manner and dashed the complainant's vehicle from the back side. Due to which the complainant fell on the road and sustained injuries to his right side shoulder, head and Knee. Immediately, surrounding people shifted him to Srikara Hospital, RTC X Roads for treatment. After that, the same incident was informed to his son, B Vamshi, over the mobile phone. Hence, the complainant requested to take necessary legal action on driver of an unknown four-wheeler car who caused injuries to him," an FIR copy read. The case has been entrusted to Sub Inspector G Harish Kumar for further investigation. (ANI)