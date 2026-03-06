Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a robotic surgery facility at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi. This is the third such centre in the state, with plans to expand high-end medical technology to other medical colleges.

Robotic Surgery Comes to Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a robotic surgery facility at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College at Nerchowk in Mandi district. The facility, established for Rs. 28.44 crore, marks another step in strengthening advanced healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

After Atal Super Speciality Hospital in Chamiyana (Shimla) and Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda (Kangra), Nerchowk has now become the third medical institution in the state to offer robotic surgery. The Chief Minister also personally observed the first surgery performed using the new system.

Expanding Advanced Healthcare Across Himachal

Sukhu said that robotic surgery services would soon be introduced at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and Hamirpur Medical College as well, with the process already underway. He noted that so far, 151 surgeries have been performed through robotic systems at Chamiyana and 92 at Tanda Medical College, with encouraging outcomes.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government was working to introduce high-end medical technology in all medical colleges at a level comparable to AIIMS Delhi. The aim, he said, was to ensure that medical colleges in the state do not remain merely referral institutions. Doctors will also be sent on exposure visits to gain better knowledge and training in modern medical technologies.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

Addressing financial challenges, Sukhu said that it takes time to correct disrupted systems. He pointed out that due to the closure of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), the state budget has been reduced by about Rs. 10,000 crore per annum. Despite this, the government plans to invest around Rs. 3,000 crore in advanced medical technologies in the coming years. He emphasised that no shortage of funds would be allowed to hinder improvements in healthcare services.

Major Upgrades Announced for Nerchowk Medical College

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a cardiology department at Nerchowk Medical College. He said postgraduate (PG) courses would be started in all departments of the college. In departments where professors are not available to start PG courses, the government will provide a one-time relaxation so that the courses can begin without delay. Additionally, the number of senior residency (SRship) posts will be increased.

Sukhu said the radiology department, as well as other departments at the medical college, would be further strengthened, and vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians would be filled. He added that, under a policy decision of the state government, PG courses and senior residency programs will be introduced in all medical colleges across the state. These measures aim to ensure that patients receive better treatment within Himachal Pradesh without needing to travel outside the state. He further stated that vacant posts at the Nerchowk Trauma Centre would also be filled to improve emergency services.

New Diagnostic and Treatment Machines

"The process to install a three-Tesla MRI machine and a LINAC machine is underway, and a PET scan machine will also be installed soon."

Supporting Medical Professionals

Highlighting steps taken to support medical professionals, the Chief Minister said the stipend for senior resident doctors has been increased from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, while the stipend for senior resident super specialist doctors has been raised from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.30 lakh.

Policy and Educational Reforms

During the visit, Sukhu interacted with doctors and staff at Nerchowk Medical College and gathered feedback about the facilities and shortcomings at the institution. He said suggestions related to medical education would be incorporated into policy decisions so that patients across the state receive improved healthcare services.

The Chief Minister also announced that medical colleges would have student sections of 60 each, with staff strength maintained accordingly to ensure better quality of medical education.

Present on the occasion were MLAs Sunder Singh Thakur and Inder Singh Gandhi, former minister Prakash Chaudhary, former MLAs Sohan Singh Thakur and Bambar Thakur, District Congress President Champa Thakur, Vice-Chairman of the State Water Management Board Shashi Sharma, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria, Member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Vijay Pal Singh, Congress leaders Pawan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan, Lal Singh Kaushal, Jeevan Thakur and Jagdish Reddy amongst the district officers and officials. (ANI)