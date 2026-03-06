Shia Muslims protested in Delhi over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, burning posters of Benjamin Netanyahu. The death, resulting from a US-Israel strike, has escalated tensions and triggered Iranian retaliation.

The Shia Muslim community on Friday held a protest over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Jor Bagh area of the capital city. The crowd burned down the posters of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, during the protest.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day.

Protests and Mourning Across India

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shia community held a peaceful protest in Srinagar, mourning the death of Khamenei. Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban.

In Ramban slogans were raised. "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega" (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise). They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident.

An earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Condolences at Iranian Missions

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi today, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi also lowered its flag to half-mast to condole Khamenei's death.

A large number of people visited the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and sign a "Condolence Book" to show their support for the people of Iran during this time of mourning.

Mohsin Moghaddmi, Vice Consul of Iran, while talking to the media, said on Thursday, "Today we have opened the Condolence Book for Indian nationals who love our great martyr, beloved Khamenei, to come and pay tribute to the Iranian people and Ayatollah Khamenei."