A 48-year-old man in Malkajgiri, Telangana was arrested for allegedly shooting his 35-year-old wife dead following marital disputes. The accused suspected her fidelity and had a history of domestic harassment and illegal firearm possession.

The Malkajgiri Police have apprehended a man for allegedly shooting his wife dead following ongoing marital disputes, officials said on Thursday.

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Details of the Incident

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Dhamara Nisharani, was shot at around 04:30 hours on Wednesday at her residence in Maruthi Nagar. The accused, her husband Dhamara Arun Kumar (48), reportedly harboured suspicions about her fidelity and subjected her to both physical and mental harassment.

Accused's Background

Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was previously married to Nisharani's elder sister before marrying her. Nisharani had on multiple occasions sought refuge at relatives' homes in Narsapur, Medak District, due to repeated harassment.

The accused had also been earlier involved in a case concerning unlawful possession of a firearm at the Amberpet Police Station.

Investigation and Seizures

Acting swiftly, Malkajgiri Police seized a country-made pistol, live ammunition, knives, a surgical blade, a car, and a scooter from the accused.

The case was investigated under the leadership of B. Sumathi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, with oversight from Ch. Sridhar, IPS, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, and Sri Ram Kumar, Addl. DCP.

Police Appeal to the Public

The police have urged citizens to report domestic violence, criminal intimidation, and unlawful possession of firearms immediately to prevent such tragedies.

The Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, appreciated the police team for their prompt action, professional investigation and swift detection of the case.

Malkajgiri Police appeal to the public to immediately report incidents of domestic violence, criminal intimidation, unlawful possession of firearms, and threats to life to the nearest Police Station or Dial 100/112.

Family disputes, if ignored, can escalate into serious offences resulting in irreparable loss of life and property. Citizens are advised not to tolerate repeated harassment, threats, or violent behaviour and to seek timely assistance from the police.

The public is also cautioned that unlawful possession, procurement, transportation or use of firearms and other deadly weapons is a serious criminal offence and will be dealt with strictly as per law. Persons indulging in domestic violence, intimidation, or weapon-related offences will face stringent legal action. (ANI)