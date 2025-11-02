A man in Telangana's Vikarabad district allegedly hacked his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law to death with a sickle before dying by suicide. Another daughter escaped the attack. Police are investigating the motive for the killings.

Man murders 3 family members, dies by suicide

A man died by suicide in Kulcharla village of Vikarabad district after allegedly killing his wife, daughter and sister-in-law by attacking them with a sickle, police said on Sunday. Another daughter, who managed to escape the attack last night, is currently safe, they said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police, the man, identified as Yadaiah, took his own life by hanging himself at his residence after killing his family members. Police received a dial 100 call about the incident and registered a case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the gruesome killings.

Police launch investigation

A police official said, "We received a dial 100 call about the matter. A man named Yadaiah killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle last night, and then he committed suicide by hanging. He also tried to kill his other daughter, but she escaped from him. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)