Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi officially launched the Gig Workers Special Security Scheme in Hyderabad, providing insurance coverage and fulfilling a key promise made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to support the gig workforce.

Telangana Launches Gig Workers Special Security Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday participated in the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers Special Security Scheme in Hyderabad, affirming that the Gig Workers Act would be enforced under the Congress leader's guidance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state government has already established the Gig Workers Board and is providing insurance coverage to the gig workers community, according to a release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Calling it a delightful moment, the Chief Minister said the promise made by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana had been fulfilled.

Recalling Gandhi's 4,000-kilometre padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Revanth Reddy said, "The Lok Sabha LoP had gained a first-hand understanding of the hardships faced by the poor. He noted that during the yatra in Hyderabad, gig workers met Rahul Gandhi and shared their woes and professional challenges, following which Gandhi promised that a Congress government in Telangana would enact legislation to protect them".

"Revanth Reddy further stated that the Telangana government is providing accident insurance coverage to gig workers and has enhanced the coverage limit under the Aarogyasri health scheme to Rs 10 lakh".

"Asserting that the Gandhi family has always fulfilled its commitments and sacrificed lives for the country, the Chief Minister said the state government enacted the gig workers law under Rahul Gandhi's directions to protect all gig workers in every aspect", the CM said. Assuring that the state government stands firmly by the side of gig workers in every possible way, Revanth Reddy extended gratitude to Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the gig workers community on the occasion.