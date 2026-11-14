Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him a bundle of lies for alleging phone tapping by the Central government, while predicting a massive NDA victory in the upcoming national political landscape.

Bawankule Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Phone Tapping Allegations

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of phone tapping by the Central government, calling him a "bundle of lies" and dismissing his claims as baseless. Speaking to the media, Bawankule accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of making fresh allegations every day to attract public and media attention.

"Rahul Gandhi is a bundle of lies. Every single day, he comes up with new claims just to draw the nation’s—and the media’s—attention toward himself...I don’t think there is any substance to it; it’s all nonsense. The victory in 2029 will be of such a scale that Rahul Gandhi won’t even be able to imagine it—it will leave him sleepless," Bawankule said. He further said that the NDA was poised for a massive victory in the country, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the 2024 manifesto and his vision of a developed India.

"The NDA is headed for a massive victory in the country because Prime Minister Modi is committed to fulfilling the manifesto he presented to the nation in 2024. With a vision for a Viksit Bharat at the core, it seems to me that it is Rahul Gandhi himself who has lost his footing," he added. Bawankule's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi levelled allegations of surveillance by the Central government, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was having his phone tapped. He also reiterated his demand for an open debate with the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in a video posted by Congress on X. The LoP in Lok Sabha has said that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is. "The moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," he said.