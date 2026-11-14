A massive fire engulfed a cloth storage godown in Surat's Kharvasa area. Emergency services deployed over 10 fire tenders and 60 personnel to combat the blaze, using heavy machinery to assist in the ongoing intensive containment efforts.

Massive Fire Erupts at Cloth Godown in Surat

A massive fire broke out in a cloth storage godown located in the Kharvasa area of Surat, prompting a swift response from local emergency services. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and intensive firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Detailing the ongoing rescue and containment efforts, Vijay Solanki, Sub-Fire Officer, said, "Firefighting operations are underway, and currently, 10 to 12 fire tenders are on the scene. 50 to 60 personnel are currently working on the operation." Highlighting the logistical challenges posed by the scale of the facility, Solanki added that heavy machinery has been deployed to assist the crews. "Two JCBs have also been called in, and they are doing their work alongside the ongoing firefighting efforts. This entire area is very vast. Right now, the main focus is on firefighting..." Authorities are continuing their efforts to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further in the area. Further updates are awaited as cooling operations commence once the blaze is brought under control.