DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai has slammed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's insistence on building the Mekedatu dam, accusing the Karnataka government of playing politics and violating legal norms regarding the Cauvery river water rights.

DMK Slams Karnataka CM Over Mekedatu Dam Project Construction Plan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Saturday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his declaration that "no one can stop" the construction of the Mekedatu dam, calling it sheer "audacity" and accusing the political dispensation in Karnataka of exploiting the river dispute for domestic electoral gains.

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "The Cauvery issue has flared up only because of the dirty politics that is playing out in Karnataka. They are not able to satisfy the voters, so they use this issue as an emotional bogey to canvass for votes. That is why this has flared up unnecessarily."

Asserting that no upper riparian project can proceed without the explicit consent of Tamil Nadu, he stated that the Karnataka government is misleading the public regarding the legal position laid down by the apex court. "This is the audacity of the Karnataka leadership to claim that the Supreme Court has given a green signal," the DMK spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated his commitment to construct the dam, stating it is the state's right and obligation to implement the project in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, inviting Tamil Nadu for discussions.