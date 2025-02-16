Telangana: Hundreds of dead chickens found dumped in Akkampalli reservoir amid bird flu fears

In a shocking incident, hundreds of dead chickens were discovered floating in the Akkampalli Reservoir in PA Palli Mandal, Nalgonda district, on Friday. Authorities suspect they were dumped the previous night, possibly due to bird flu concerns.

Nalgonda: Officials have reported that hundreds of dead chickens were discovered dumped in the Akkampalli reservoir in Telangana's Nalgonda district, raising concerns over the potential spread of bird flu in the area. Authorities suspect that unidentified individuals were responsible for disposing of the carcasses in the reservoir, which is a crucial drinking water source for Hyderabad and Nalgonda districts.

The District Collector, taking the incident seriously, has ordered a thorough investigation and directed authorities to question the suspects once they are identified. Nalgonda SP Sharath Chandra has launched a probe, while Devarakonda RDO and officials from the irrigation department have inspected the site.

Locals are outraged over the contamination of a vital drinking water source and are demanding strict action against those responsible. Officials have confirmed that water samples have been sent for testing, and precautionary measures are being implemented to safeguard public health.

The Akkampalli Reservoir serves as a crucial drinking water source for thousands of villages in Nalgonda district and the twin cities of Hyderabad.

Devarakonda Incharge DSP Mounika confirmed the arrest of Ramavath Rayamallu, a resident of Padamatitanda, who admitted to disposing of the infected chickens. He revealed that his poultry farm had been affected by a viral disease, leading him to bury some chickens while dumping others into the reservoir.

The Akkampalli Reservoir provides drinking water to a vast network of villages through multiple treatment plants. Water is supplied to 400 villages via the Kodandapuram treatment plant, 700 villages through the Batlapalli treatment plant in Nampally mandal, and 500 villages via the Udayasamudram treatment plant.

