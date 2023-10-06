Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps bodyguard over delayed bouquet on minister's birthday | WATCH

It appears that the Home Minister had planned to convey his birthday wishes to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement seemed to have provoked his temper.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Friday (October 6) displayed his frustration by raising his hand in anger towards his bodyguard. This outburst occurred due to the bodyguard's failure to promptly acquire a bouquet for the purpose of wishing Minister Srinivas Yadhav on his birthday. The incident unfolded today and briefly disrupted the atmosphere at the venue.

Watch the video here:

It appears that the Home Minister had planned to convey his birthday wishes to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement seemed to have provoked his temper. The tense interaction between Minister Mahmood Ali and his security personnel was captured on video, which has now circulated online, sparking criticism of the minister's insensitivity.

The resolution of this incident and how it will be handled by the relevant authorities is yet to be determined. It underscores an unanticipated breach of decorum involving a government official, and more information will be awaited as the situation continues to develop.

