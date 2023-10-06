Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps bodyguard over delayed bouquet on minister's birthday | WATCH

    It appears that the Home Minister had planned to convey his birthday wishes to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement seemed to have provoked his temper.

    Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps gunman over delayed bouquet on minister's birthday WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Friday (October 6) displayed his frustration by raising his hand in anger towards his bodyguard. This outburst occurred due to the bodyguard's failure to promptly acquire a bouquet for the purpose of wishing Minister Srinivas Yadhav on his birthday. The incident unfolded today and briefly disrupted the atmosphere at the venue.

    Watch the video here:

    It appears that the Home Minister had planned to convey his birthday wishes to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement seemed to have provoked his temper. The tense interaction between Minister Mahmood Ali and his security personnel was captured on video, which has now circulated online, sparking criticism of the minister's insensitivity.

    'Cannot stop govt from taking decision': SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data

    The resolution of this incident and how it will be handled by the relevant authorities is yet to be determined. It underscores an unanticipated breach of decorum involving a government official, and more information will be awaited as the situation continues to develop.

    It appears that the Home Minister had planned to convey his birthday wishes to Minister Yadhav with a bouquet, but the absence of the floral arrangement seemed to have provoked his irritation.

    The tense interaction between Minister Mahmood Ali and his security personnel was captured on video, which has now circulated online, sparking criticism of the minister's insensitivity.

    The resolution of this incident and how it will be handled by the relevant authorities is yet to be determined. It underscores an unanticipated breach of decorum involving a government official, and more information will be awaited as the situation continues to develop.

    'India is a powerful country, growing stronger under PM Modi': Russian President Vladimir Putin | WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drunk passenger urinates on couple in Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express

    Drunk passenger urinates on couple in Delhi-bound Sampark Kranti Express

    cannot stop govt from taking decision Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data AJR

    'Cannot stop govt from taking decision': SC refuses to restrain Bihar govt from acting on caste-survey data

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese anr

    Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese

    RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged at 6.5% for fourth consecutive time; check details AJR

    RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged at 6.5% for 4th consecutive time; check details

    Kerala: 2 arrested for targeting home of Indian Army soldiers with petrol bombs in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 2 arrested for targeting home of Indian Army soldiers with petrol bombs in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    sports Asian Games 2023: Indian men's Recurve team clinches Silver in thrilling battle against South Korea osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian men's Recurve team clinches Silver in thrilling battle against South Korea

    Samosa to Chaat-7 popular street food in Delhi RBA EAI

    Samosa to Chaat-7 popular street food in Delhi

    Kasavu Sarees to Aranmula Mirror: 10 things to buy in Kerala anr eai

    Kasavu Sarees to Aranmula Mirror: 10 things to buy in Kerala

    Tholvi FC: Sharaf U Dheen starrer releases the theme song with a beautiful message rkn

    Tholvi FC: Sharaf U Dheen starrer releases the theme song with a beautiful message

    October in Bengaluru 7 flowers to brighten your garden gcw eai

    October in Bengaluru: 7 flowers to brighten your garden

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon