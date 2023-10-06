This statement from Putin reinforces the strong and independent stance of India on the global stage. It suggests that India's leaders prioritize the nation's interests and make decisions accordingly, rather than succumbing to external pressures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent praise for India and its leadership has garnered significant attention. The Russian President emphasized that India's leadership is self-directed, guided by national interests, and immune to external influences, particularly from the West.

He also highlighted India's economic growth and considered it a powerful and mighty country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Furthermore, Putin's endorsement of India's economic growth and Prime Minister Modi's leadership underscores the strengthening ties between India and Russia. It also acknowledges India's growing significance as a global player.

In conclusion, Putin's praise for India reaffirms the country's autonomy in decision-making and its progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, fostering a positive image on the international stage.