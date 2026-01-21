The Telangana High Court granted permission for the 'Dharma Rakshana Sabha' in Balapur. An advocate said the event aims to raise awareness about alleged demographic changes and national security concerns posed by illegal immigrants and Rohingyas.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission to conduct the 'Dharma Rakshana Sabha' at Balapur on Saturday, advocate K Karuna Sagar said, adding that the court has also directed the police to provide security for the event. The advocate said the purpose of the event was to raise public awareness of alleged demographic changes and national security concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Event to Highlight 'Demographic Changes'

Speaking to ANI, Karuna Sagar said, "The High Court today has granted permission to conduct 'Dharma Rakshana Sabha' at Balapur on January 24 (Saturday)."

Explaining the purpose of the proposed gathering, he said the event aims to create public awareness about alleged demographic changes and national security concerns. "The main context of the 'Dharma Rakshana Sabha' is to sensitise the general public about the demographic changes and the national security threat posed by illegal immigrants coming from Bangladesh and Rohingyas crossing the international border and settling in Hyderabad, more particularly centred at Balapur," he said.

Advocate Alleges State Opposition

Karuna Sagar alleged that the state government had opposed granting permission for the event and had raised law-and-order concerns before the court. "The most unfortunate thing is that the state government, which did not act upon our letter seeking permission, came before the High Court stating that about 7,000 Rohingyas are settled in Balapur and that the settlement is just 500 metres from the proposed meeting place," he said.

He claimed that the government expressed apprehension about a possible law-and-order situation and requested that the court not allow the event. "The state government and the police department, while acknowledging the settlement of illegal Rohingyas, are trying to protect the illegals and crush the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution," the advocate alleged.

Court Overrules Objections, Grants Permission

According to the advocate, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court allowed the programme to go ahead. "The Court has granted permission and directed the police department to provide security, and the 'Dharma Rakshana Sabha' will be conducted on January 24 (Saturday) at Balapur," he said.

Calling upon citizens to participate, he added, "All citizens of India are requested to attend and make it a success so that the problem around us is acknowledged and addressed. We only demand to identify, verify and deport illegal Bangladeshi Rohingyas. That is our call."