BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy slammed the Telangana government for denying permission to a Jana Sena Party meeting, calling it a politically motivated decision. He claimed the ruling Congress fears public engagement and is inefficient.

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Wednesday accused the Telangana government of politically denying permission to the Jana Sena Party for a public meeting, alleging that the move reflected fear of public engagement and poor governance.

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'Politically Driven Decision'

Reacting to reports that the Telangana government denied permission for a proposed Jana Sena Party gathering, Reddy said, "The Telangana government yesterday denied permission for the meeting proposed to be organised by the Janasena Party. Maybe they got more advantage and more publicity than they would have by organising a public meeting yesterday."

He further claimed that the decision was politically driven and targeted the ruling Congress government in the state. "It is very unfortunate that the Congress party did not give permission to the Janasena Party to hold a meeting of 2,000 people. The Congress party has no guts to face a public meeting, and the government of Telangana is so inefficient that it cannot give security or maintain law and order," Reddy told ANI.

He added that the refusal to allow the meeting was merely an excuse and not based on administrative concerns. "It is only an excuse. Politically, they denied permission. I don't think the Congress party will get any advantage out of it," he said.

Pawan Kalyan Intensifies Criticism

The remarks come amid escalating political tensions in Telangana following Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's announcement that his party will contest the next assembly elections in the state.

Kalyan has recently intensified criticism of the Congress leadership in Telangana, accusing it of "hypocrisy" and questioning its stance on regional and national issues. The Jana Sena chief has also alleged that certain Congress leaders were behaving like "separatists" and urged senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to respond to the situation. (ANI)