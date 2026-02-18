The Telangana government has approved early departure for all its Muslim employees, including teachers and contract staff, during Ramzan 2026. They are permitted to leave their workplaces at 4:00 PM to facilitate religious observances.

The Telangana Government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan.

Details of the Government Order

The decision was communicated through Memo no. 677/Poll.B/26 dated February 17, 2026, issued by the Telangana government. The early departure facility is designed to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset.

The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana.

Continuation of Past Practice

Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties.

This year's holy month of Ramzan is set to begin today, February 18, 2026, and will continue for approximately 29 to 30 days. (ANI)