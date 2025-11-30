Fires destroyed shops near Telangana's Kondagattu temple and a tyre shop in Medchal, with no casualties. However, a separate blaze in a four-storey building in Delhi's Tigri Extension resulted in the tragic death of four individuals.

Fires in Telangana

A fire broke out at small shops near the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagityal district, Telangana, on Saturday night, leaving the shops destroyed. According to the fire official, three fire vehicles arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to this incident. A case has been registered, and officials are currently investigating the matter.

In another incident in Telangana, a pre-dawn fire broke out at Sunrise World Tyre Shop in Raghavendra Colony of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, prompting a swift response from fire and police personnel. The blaze, reported around 3:55 a.m. on Suchitra Road, led to the deployment of four fire tenders, and firefighters managed to contain the flames before they spread to nearby establishments. No injuries or casualties were reported, officials said.

Fatal Blaze in Delhi

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the fire that erupted at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar has claimed four lives, police confirmed. Authorities earlier reported that at least two others sustained injuries in the incident. The police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)