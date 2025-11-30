Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL) and CSIR-NAL have partnered to design and develop a 150 kg-class Loitering Munition UAV. SDAL called the agreement a milestone for self-reliance in defence, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

A Milestone for Self-Reliance

In a statement following the agreement, SDAL said, "This agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering technologically superior and self-reliant defence systems. The LM-UAV embodies our vision of combining advanced capability with high indigenous content to meet the operational needs of tomorrow. SDAL is determined to realise the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence production."

Strategic Partnership for Indigenous Development

Earlier, SDAL announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement to develop a next-generation LM- UAV, to be powered NAL's developed Wankel engine, which has cleared the CEMILAC certification for aircraft integration and flight testing, a press release by SDAL said. Through this partnership, SDAL aims to deliver a world-class product featuring a very high level of indigenous content, including advanced payloads designed to meet evolving operational requirements.

According to the release, SDAL was chosen as an industry partner by CSIR through a competitive bidding process. The selection process was through a CTCCBS (Combined Technical cum Commercial Bidding system) in which out of the five participating firms, SDAL emerged as the forerunner with the highest score.

The exchange of agreement between the two parties took place at an event organised at CSIR-NAL Bengaluru. On the occasion of the signing of the Collaborative Agreement between CSIR-NAL and SDAL, Jitendra Singh appreciated the new initiative and unique approach, adopted by CSIR for the first time, of involving an industry partner in a project of strategic importance from the very beginning, including design and development.

Advanced Capabilities and Specifications

The LM- UAV will offer a comprehensive range of 900 kms and endurance of 6 to 9 hours with a service ceiling of 5 kms. Engineered for survivability and precision, the UAV features a very low Radar Cross Section (RCS), significantly enhancing its stealth characteristics. It is also designed to operate effectively in GPS-denied environments, ensuring mission reliability even under contested conditions. The platform will be equipped with an AI-enabled EO-IR payload, offering exceptional Detection, Recognition, and Identification (DRI) capabilities for real-time intelligence and situational awareness, the press release said. (ANI)