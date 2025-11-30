Five NDRF teams have been airlifted to Chennai as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall as the storm moves close to the coast.

Five teams of the 6th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Vadodara to Chennai on Sunday to strengthen emergency preparedness as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and impacts the eastern coastal regions of India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the NDRF, the 6th Battalion teams are equipped with Flood Water Rescue (FWR) and Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) assets to strengthen emergency preparedness in Tamil Nadu, where the situation remains critical due to persistent heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered by the cyclone. "05 teams of 6 BN NDRF, equipped with FWR & CSSR assets, have been airlifted from Vadodara, Gujarat to Chennai for deployment in Tamil Nadu, in view of the prevailing situation due to Cyclone DITWAH," the battalion stated in a post on X.

IMD Issues Red Alert as Cyclone Nears

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the coast. Several low-lying areas in the region have been placed on high alert.

Coastal Areas Experience Heavy Rain, Rough Seas

The Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu witnessed severe waterlogging following intense rainfall, disrupting daily activities.

In Puducherry, authorities reported rough sea conditions. Visuals from the union territory showed turbulent waves and high tides caused by the cyclone's influence.

Cyclone's Path and Projected Movement

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD announced that the cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving in a north-northwest direction and is expected to approach the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-South Andhra Pradesh coast by early November 30.

In a post on X, the IMD cautioned residents in the affected regions to remain vigilant, follow official safety instructions, and stay indoors during periods of severe weather. "The Cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest and is expected near the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-South Andhra Pradesh coast by early Nov 30. Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and stay indoors during severe weather," the post read.

In the latest development on the cyclonic storm on Sunday, the IMD stated that the storm is currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts and continues to move northwards as it nears the Indian coastline.

In a post shared on X, the IMD stated that the storm travelled at a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 2330 hrs IST on November 29 near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 80.6°E. At that time, the cyclone was located about 90 km east-northeast of Vedaranniyam, 90 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 130 km north-northeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 260 km south of Chennai.

The department noted that the system is very likely to move almost directly northwards, running parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast over the next 24 hours. As it advances, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to approach the coastline closely, coming within around 50 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early morning today and narrowing to about 25 km by this evening. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning and evening of today, the 30th November respectively," the meteorological department stated in the post on X. (ANI)