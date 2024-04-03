Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy, at least 5 dead

    Several people were feared dead after a chemical reactor exploded at B Organics Chemical Company in Telangana's Sangareddy district while approximately 20 workers were on duty.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

    At least five people have died and 10 others have been injured after the reactor in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district exploded.  The explosion took around 5 pm while approximately 20 workers were on duty at the B Organics Chemical Company.

    "The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far five people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

    According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred during the mixing of chemicals.

    Five fire tenders rushed to SB Organics Limited. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. It is believed that the factory manager is also one of the people who died in the incident. Police are yet to confirm the details of those who died in the blast and the number of missing persons.

    Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the rescue operations and asked the officials to ensure proper medical assistance.

    "The CM ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control. He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident," the Chief Minister's Office said. 

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 8:49 PM IST
    BREAKING: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months (WATCH)

    'Don't waste your energy on me..': Sanjay Nirupam's dig at Congress after party acts against him

    AAP leaders to observe fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH)

    Savitri Jindal: Meet India's richest woman with $35.5 bn net worth

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth

    BREAKING: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months (WATCH)

