Telangana: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy, at least 5 dead

Several people were feared dead after a chemical reactor exploded at B Organics Chemical Company in Telangana's Sangareddy district while approximately 20 workers were on duty.

At least five people have died and 10 others have been injured after the reactor in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district exploded. The explosion took around 5 pm while approximately 20 workers were on duty at the B Organics Chemical Company.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far five people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred during the mixing of chemicals.

Five fire tenders rushed to SB Organics Limited. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. It is believed that the factory manager is also one of the people who died in the incident. Police are yet to confirm the details of those who died in the blast and the number of missing persons.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the rescue operations and asked the officials to ensure proper medical assistance.

"The CM ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control. He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident," the Chief Minister's Office said.