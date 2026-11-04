Excise officials in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district seized 3.323 kg of ganja near a pub and arrested three individuals. Separately, EAGLE Force forfeited Rs 70.39 lakh in assets linked to a major ganja trafficking network in Warangal.

Excise Task Force Seizes Ganja Near Hyderabad Pub

Excise State Task Force officials seized 3.323 kg of ganja near a pub in Gundla Pochampally in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district and arrested three persons in connection with the case. Acting on information that ganja was being sold near Malibu - Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, Excise State Task Force Team-A Circle Inspector Ramesh, along with other staff, conducted a raid in the area.

During the raid, officials seized three packets of ganja weighing a total of 3.323 kg. The arrested persons have been identified as Sheikh Mukhtar (21), Mohammed Ghousuddin (24) and Shubham (21). CI Ramesh said the accused, along with the seized ganja, were handed over to the Medchal Excise Station for further investigation.

Financial Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Warangal

Meanwhile, the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force has traced and forfeited assets worth approximately Rs 70.39 lakh allegedly linked to a ganja trafficking network in Warangal, as part of a financial investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Wednesday. The action follows the seizure of 147.300 kg of dry ganja, two vehicles and three mobile phones during the investigation.

A case was registered against four individuals at the Warangal Narcotics Police Station of EAGLE Force under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act. As the investigation progressed, the Warangal Narcotics Police expanded the inquiry beyond the seizure of narcotic substances to examine financial transactions and movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to the accused and their relatives.

Investigation of Financial Assets

Investigators examined revenue passbooks, sale deeds, property tax receipts, building permissions, registration certificates and other relevant ownership and financial documents to establish the source, ownership and financial linkages of the assets under scrutiny. During the financial investigation under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985, the investigating officer, Inspector of Police B Ravinder, identified three bank accounts and initiated action against properties associated with the accused and their family members. According to EAGLE Force, amounts totalling Rs 1,59,910 were seized or frozen in three bank accounts belonging to Munawar Ali and his family members.