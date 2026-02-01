Excise constable Gajula Sowmya died after being hit by a car during a ganja raid in Nizamabad. She succumbed to her injuries at NIMS hospital. Political leaders K Kavitha and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka expressed condolences and sought support.

Founder of Telangana Jagruthi K Kavitha on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of excise constable Gajula Sowmya, who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a post on X, Kavitha said the incident had caused a stir and prayed for peace to Soumya's soul, urging the government to extend full support to the bereaved family of the constable who lost her life in the line of duty. "The death of Excise Constable Soumya, who was undergoing treatment at Hyderabad NIMS Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a raid on a ganja stash in Nizamabad, has caused a stir. Expressing profound condolences to her family members, I pray to God that Soumya's soul attains peace. The government should support the family of Soumya, who lost her life in the line of duty," she said. https://x.com/RaoKavitha/status/2017790590717706678

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka also expressed shock and grief over the death of the 25-year-old excise personnel. Condoling with the family, the minister assured that the state government would stand by them and reiterated that the safety of officials on duty remains a priority. She also warned that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

The Fatal Raid in Nizamabad

Gajula Sowmya, an excise constable from Telangana, was critically injured on January 24 during a raid on a ganja stash in Nizamabad. She was hit by a car while attempting to stop it during an inspection, allegedly driven by ganja smugglers. Despite intensive medical care, her condition remained critical. She passed away at NIMA Hospital in Hyderabad last night, on January 31 at 9:41 PM.

NIMS officials said that all necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures were provided by a multidisciplinary team. Despite sustained and best possible efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared deceased.

Accused Arrested, Case Registered

Police have arrested the accused, identified as residents of Nirmal district, seized 2 kg of ganja, and registered a case of attempt to murder. (ANI)