A student in Telangana wrote an emotional letter in his exam paper, begging the examiner to pass him. He claimed he has no parents and that the questions he studied didn't appear in the test. The letter, along with a drawing, is now going viral.

What do you do when you don't know the answers in an exam? Some people scratch their heads, while others write movie songs or stories. But what one student did has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. He wrote that he has no parents and that the examiner is like a parent and God to him. The emotional letter and a drawing he made on the answer sheet left the teacher evaluating the paper completely stunned for a moment.

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Reels all year, tears in the exam hall!

In today's world, parents spend lakhs of rupees on fees to get their children into big colleges, hoping they will study well and have a bright future. However, some students spend the entire year making reels on their mobile phones and wasting time on social media. The thought of their future only strikes them when exams are near. The methods these students come up with to pass are getting stranger by the day.

An 'emotional' story on the answer sheet:

The Intermediate exams recently concluded in Telangana, and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated. During this process, a teacher came across one student's paper. Instead of answering the questions, he had written: 'Sir... I don't have a mother or father. You are like my mother and father. Please pass me, sir. None of the questions I studied came in the exam. I believe in God, and you are that God, sir. I will fall at your feet, please pass me,' he pleaded.

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Student also drew a picture to show his 'talent'!

Not stopping at just writing, the student also drew a picture to melt the teacher's heart. He drew a disciple falling at a guru's feet, labelling the guru 'Sir' and the disciple 'Me' to showcase his creativity. A photo of this strange answer sheet is now going viral on the internet.

Netizens' funny comments:

Netizens who saw the photo are having a good laugh. 'Whether he passes or fails, he'll definitely become famous if he goes on a comedy show,' one person commented. 'The amount of drama these kids do is next level,' wrote another. Some are even sharing funny memes. Overall, the strange tactics students who aren't interested in studying are using to pass exams have raised serious questions about the education system. For now, whether this 'great' disciple who saw God in his teacher will get passing marks or not remains a secret.