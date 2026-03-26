A Blinkit delivery worker was spotted standing immobile for about two hours in Chandigarh, sparking concern in a widely circulated video. While police took him for a medical evaluation, the incident has led to widespread online speculation about potential drug use, though the cause remains unconfirmed.

A video from Chandigarh has raised concerns when a Blinkit delivery worker was spotted standing immobile for about two hours in Sector 33B. The footage has been extensively circulated on social media, with viewers providing various interpretations on what could have transpired. As per reports, the man was observed near a parked vehicle and appeared unresponsive until police arrived and took him away for medical evaluation. The exact reason behind his condition has not yet been confirmed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Many netizens have connected the conduct to potential drug-related consequences, drawing parallels with fentanyl-related incidents documented in other countries. However, there is no official confirmation of any such cause at this time. The precise timing and date of the video have not been independently verified.

A user who shared the video described the situation in detail, “Chandigarh felt unsettling today. In Sector 33B, a young man stood motionless for nearly 2-2.5 hours. A bidi in his mouth, eyes fixed, completely disconnected from everything around him. People watched, then worried. Someone called the police. They came and took him away. What’s really happening in our city?”

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The video has continued to circulate widely online, eliciting passionate emotions and conjecture. A number of users related the episode to probable drug usage and expressed worries about the "zombie drug" effects witnessed in the United States.

Social Media Reacts

A user posted, "Zombie drug has arrived from boarder…." Another asked, "Wait, what? Has the zombie medicine (Fentanyl) reached India? If so, that's not a good indication."

One more user commented, "Something doesn't look right. While fentanyl might be the problem, why would he take it while making a delivery? I hope that was not a medical emergency. Another user commented: "Looks like a fentanyl fold. A major issue in the United States. "Seems it has reached our shores too!"

A user said, “That’s unsettling… hope he’s okay. It’s worrying to see someone so disconnected from reality in public.” Another highlighted a broader concern, saying, “A reminder that we need better awareness and services for people struggling in our communities.”

Another wrote, “It looks like he is on some lethal drugs. Prabhu save Punjab." Someone said, “I’ve seen a video like this before. It’s the side effect of heroine, if I recall correctly."