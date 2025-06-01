In gross medical negligence, a disturbing video showed patients being treated under mobile phone flashlights at the Zaheerabad Area Hospital, Telangana after a sudden power outage. The video, now widely circulated across social media platforms, triggered public outrage and prompted disciplinary action.

The Telangana health department suspended the hospital’s in-charge superintendent, V. Sridhar Kumar, citing gross negligence. According to officials, the blackout caused significant disruption in critical patient care, especially in the emergency ward, as the hospital’s backup generator was not activated in time.

Former Health Minister and BRS Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao condemned the incident and lashed out at the government on social media. Taking to X, he wrote, “On one hand, there are power cuts, and on the other hand, the generator in the hospital is not working. Finally, it is a miserable situation to have to be treated in the cell phone light.”

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha immediately ordered a detailed inquiry, led by the Sangareddy District Collector and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner. The probe confirmed that while a generator was indeed present at the facility, a delay in operating it led to a dangerous breakdown in emergency services.

In response, the health department has issued stringent directives to all hospital superintendents across Telangana, mandating that generators must remain functional and on standby at all times. Authorities emphasized that “no patient should ever suffer due to administrative negligence,” and warned that any future dereliction of duty will invite severe disciplinary consequences.