Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the govt is engaging with airlines and regulators for smooth travel to West Asia, a key route to Europe/America, despite challenges from the regional conflict and non-functional airports.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday informed that the government is making continuous efforts and engagements to smooth travel towards the West Asia region.

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Govt in Dialogue with Airlines, Regulators

Speaking to reporters, Naidu asserted that West Asia is a "prime route" to travel to Europe and West Asia, adding government's dialogues with airlines, so that they have smooth operations. "We have been engaged with the airlines right from day one because one thing we want is for the airlines to have very smooth operations. Now, when you talk about West Asia, it is one of the prime routes for us to travel to Europe and America, and there is also a lot of travel to West Asia. We have been in continuous engagement... Not only with the airlines but also with different regulators in these countries, we have been in continuous engagement," said Naidu.

Challenges in the Region

The Union Minister also admitted the challenge, adding that some airports are not functional, whereas the government is trying its best to accomodate every thing through the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He stated that the government wants to facilitate the passengers, and every interaction with airlines is being taken by keep all things in mind. "However, what we are observing is that in some places, it is an on-and-off situation. Some airports are not functional, so the challenge remains... We are trying to see how best we can accommodate all of this on behalf of civil aviation. The airlines' continuity and stability must be maintained... Safe operations must be ensured... We have to facilitate the passengers. Keeping all this in mind, our interaction with the airlines is happening continuously," Naidu added.

Background of the West Asia Conflict

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)