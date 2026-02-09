Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses the Centre of discriminating against the South in fund allocation. He questions the BJP's credibility ahead of municipal polls, citing unfulfilled promises for major state projects and lack of central support.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the Centre of discriminating against southern states in fund allocation, alleging that Telangana has been denied its due share despite repeated assurances by Union ministers, questioning whether people should trust the government's promises ahead of the municipal elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference, ahead of the municipal elections, Reddy said the Central government had sanctioned several major projects for northern states but "not a single significant project" for Telangana. "The southern states are not receiving their due share of funds from the central government. For states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it is said that if they contribute one rupee, the Government of India returns six rupees in funding. Why are Union Ministers like Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy unable to obtain additional funds for Telangana from the Government of India?" the Chief Minister asked, adding that the Central government has sanctioned several projects for other states, but none for Telangana.

Municipal Polls A 'Three-Cornered Contest'

Reddy said the municipal elections had effectively become a three-cornered contest between the BRS, which ruled the state for 10 years, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and the Congress, which currently governs Telangana.

Reddy Cites Unfulfilled BJP Promises

He recalled several unfulfilled promises made by the BJP leaders during previous elections, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 assurance in Mahabubnagar to grant national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Chief Minister also referred to BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's campaign in Adilabad, alleging that promises related to the Pranahita-Chevella project were not honoured.

"In 2014, Narendra Modi came to Mahabubnagar and promised to grant national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. I waited to see whether that promise would be fulfilled and ask for votes. Devendra Fadnavis came to Adilabad to campaign for the election, and I expected him to ask for votes after fulfilling the promise made about the Pranahita Chevella Project. Instead, he spoke in a manner that was seen as belittling Telangana and asked for votes," Reddy said.

He further accused Bandi Sanjay Kumar of backtracking on assurances made to Hyderabad flood victims regarding compensation for losses. "When floods hit Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised that all the belongings people had lost would be compensated. Later, he reportedly told them that since they had insurance, they should buy replacements themselves," the Chief Minister said.

"Some Central ministers announced that they have given hundreds and thousands of crores of Rupees in funds to Telangana. These same people are now asking for votes, claiming they will bring funds from the central government and carry out development. Should the people trust them?" Reddy asked.

The Telangana municipal elections are scheduled for February 11, with counting on February 13, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. (ANI)