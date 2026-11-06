Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced a reduction in Metro-RTC combined travel pass prices, effective November 8, calling it a Diwali gift to provide financial relief to daily commuters using public transport.

Telangana Reduces Metro-RTC Travel Pass Prices

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday announced a reduction in the prices of Metro-RTC combined travel passes, describing the decision as a Diwali gift to the people of the state. Addressing the media, the Minister said the government had decided to make public transport more affordable and ease the financial burden on daily commuters. Prabhakar said that the reduction in combined Metro-RTC pass prices is aimed at making public transport more affordable and providing financial relief to commuters.

New Revised Tariff Structure

Under the revised tariff structure, the daily combined travel pass has been reduced from Rs. 400 to Rs. 275, while the monthly pass price has been cut from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 4,000. The revised rates will provide a saving of Rs. 125 on daily passes and Rs. 4,500 on monthly passes. As per the revised daily pass structure, Rs. 200 will be allocated for Metro travel and Rs. 75 for RTC services. Pass holders will be permitted to make four single journeys per day. Similarly, the monthly pass will include Rs. 3,000 worth of Metro travel and Rs. 1,000 for RTC services. Monthly pass holders will be allowed a maximum of 50 single Metro trips, while there will be no restriction on the number of journeys on RTC buses. The new prices will come into effect from November 8. The Minister said the government was giving priority to the financial interests of passengers and expressed confidence that the revised fares would provide considerable relief to the common people.

Political Remarks Amidst Policy Shift

Earlier on Monday, Prabhakar challenged the central leadership over pressing socio-political and electoral concerns prior to Union Home Minister Amit Sha's arrival to the city to lead the state BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march. “During Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad, we demand that BJP MPs and representatives from the Backwards Classes (BC) request a meeting with him. With a national census currently underway, we demand that a specific option for the Backwards Classes be included,” Ponnam Prabhakar told ANI.

Prabhakar further demanded central accountability over deletions from electoral rolls, pointing towards allegations regarding Form 6 documents. “We urge HM Amit Shah to address the issue of 'vote theft' specifically, the complaints regarding the distribution of Form 6 and Form 7 documents, allegedly facilitated by the RSS office and BJP leaders, which are being used to remove voters from the electoral rolls," Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.