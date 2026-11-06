The BJP has demanded the dismissal of Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari following his controversial comments suggesting India could face mass unrest similar to Bangladesh and Nepal, calling his remarks anti-national and inflammatory.

BJP Demands Dismissal of Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Irfan Ansari following his controversial remarks cautioning that India could witness mass unrest and regime change similar to recent upheavals in Bangladesh and Nepal. Senior BJP leaders have urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to remove the Congress leader from his cabinet and have appealed for the cancellation of the Congress party's political recognition.

Jharkhand BJP General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri claimed that the Congress' collusion with foreign forces has been revealed by Irfan Ansari. "What Congress desires, the conspiracy it is running from within, in collusion with foreign forces, involving regime change and violent conflict, appears to have been revealed through the words of Irfan Ansari, a senior Congress leader and Health Minister in Jharkhand. I believe this should not be taken lightly and must be treated very seriously," he said.

Calls for Administrative and Political Action

Demanding decisive administrative action, Bauri stated that Chief Minister Hemant Soren must sack the minister if he respects democratic and constitutional institutions. "If Hemant Soren ji, believes in constitutional values, constitutional institutions and democracy, he should immediately dismiss this minister from his position. The political recognition of the Congress party should be withdrawn because Congress has now become an organisation that wants to create anarchy and bring about regime change in this country, with Bangladesh and Nepal serving as its models," he said.

He added, "The time has come for parties like Congress to have their political recognition cancelled and to be treated like extremist organisations such as SIMI." Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo echoed a similar demand, alleging that the minister’s statement reflects the broader ideological position of the top Congress leadership. "Minister Irfan Ansari should be immediately dismissed from the Jharkhand cabinet. Hemant Soren must take the initiative; otherwise, if no action is taken following such an anti-national statement, it will appear that Hemant Soren himself shares the same mindset. The Congress party has become synonymous with anarchy. These are not merely Irfan Ansari’s words; they are the words of Rahul Gandhi, which Irfan Ansari is simply echoing," he said.

Controversy Over Threats to Election Officials

In a swipe at the Congress party and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Shahdeo said, "In our view, he should be dismissed. In the current context, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have become the greatest threat to this nation’s democracy." The demand for Ansari's resignation followed his remarks threatening that he would forcibly "take Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to Ranchi" with 10,000 supporters if the poll chief refuses to step down from his post.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said, "People have marched toward Delhi, and we harbour a deep fear that our India might end up in a situation like Bangladesh or Nepal. We demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Rahul Gandhi is determined to secure his resignation today, no matter what." Issuing an open threat, the Congress leader and state cabinet minister added, "If he refuses to step down, I, Irfan Ansari, have arrived here with 10,000 people, and we will take Gyanesh Kumar with us to Ranchi." (ANI)

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