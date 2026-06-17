A Telangana couple was arrested for allegedly printing fake ₹500 notes at home after learning the process through online videos, police said.

A couple from Telangana was detained for allegedly making counterfeit ₹500 rupee notes at their apartment. According to police officials, the accused allegedly mastered the method by watching instructional videos accessible online before attempting to make counterfeit Indian cash with simple printing equipment.

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The issue was brought to light when law enforcement officials obtained information about suspicious activity involving the distribution of counterfeit notes. Following an inquiry, detectives carried out a raid and discovered goods thought to have been utilised in the illicit activity.

Equipment and fake notes were seized.

Police seized counterfeit ₹500 notes, as well as the apparatus and materials used in their manufacture. Investigators recovered printers, laptops, paper, and other equipment that might have helped create the counterfeit banknotes.

Officials added that the accused had set up a small-scale enterprise and were experimenting with techniques to make the notes seem like actual currency. The collected materials were transferred for additional testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Online content is allegedly used as a guide.

According to preliminary investigations, the pair learned how to create and print bogus notes through online tutorials. Authorities stated that the internet has rapidly become a source of information that may be utilised for illegal purposes, making digital vigilance more necessary than ever.

Investigators are looking into the couple's internet behaviour to see how they learned the information and if they were connected to any broader network involved in counterfeit cash operations.

Probe focuses on the circulation network.

Police are now investigating if the fraudulent notes have previously circulated and whether any other persons were involved. Officials are interviewing the suspects while also scrutinising bank transactions, communication records, and other evidence.

Authorities have asked the public to exercise caution when conducting cash transactions and to report any unusual currency to the police immediately.

Counterfeit currency is a serious offence.

Producing, holding, or circulating counterfeit cash is a serious criminal crime under Indian law. Law enforcement organisations continue to closely watch such incidents because counterfeit notes may erode public faith in the banking system and inflict severe economic harm.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to release additional information as the case proceeds.