Following successful negotiations, Congress leaders celebrated by pouring milk on CM Revanth Reddy's portrait. The Telangana government agreed to an 11% PRC hike, the RTC-govt merger, and union elections, resolving most employee demands.

Following successful negotiations between the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the state government, Congress party leaders celebrated by pouring milk over a portrait of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The celebration comes after the state government announced landmark decisions for RTC employees, including an 11% Pay Revision Commission (PRC) hike, the official merger of the RTC with the state government, and approval for union elections.

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Government's Commitment Praised

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Motha Rohith said that the state government has addressed long-pending demands of RTC employees, accusing the previous BRS regime of ignoring their concerns. "The RTC employees have had various demands for the past several years, and the previous BRS regime has also paid a deaf ear to the RTC employees. But this time the Congress government, the people's government of Telangana under the able leadership of Honourable CM Revanth Reddy ji, Mahesh Kumar Goud ji, Bhatti Vikramarka ji and Ponnam Prabhakar ji have once again proved that the government is a pro-workers and pro-people government," he said.

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders, the government has granted an 11 per cent PRC, permitted union elections in the RTC department, and committed to resolving 31 out of 32 demands. "They have granted 11% PRC, they have granted permission to organise union elections in the RTC department, and they have also committed to resolving 31 out of 32 demands. So this once again proves the commitment of the Congress party towards the RTC employees and various other sections of people of Telangana," he said.

Strike Background and Negotiations

This comes after an RTC employees' strike erupted in Telangana and raised 32 demands. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government is ready to agree to 29 of the 32 demands. On Thursday, the state cabinet also appealed to the RTC employees to call off their strike, inviting the unions for discussions.

Tension Erupts at Bus Depot

Tension erupted at the Maheshwaram Bus Depot in Rangareddy district on Thursday after police stopped BJP workers from entering the premises in support of the ongoing Telangana Government Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees' strike. The workers later entered the depot and raised slogans against the state government, demanding resolution of the issues faced by RTC employees. (ANI)