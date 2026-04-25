During a massive roadshow in Kolkata's Tollygunge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned TMC-led goons against voter intimidation and vowed to make the city slum-free if the BJP is voted to power in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Saturday, intensifying the BJP's campaign ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Shah Warns 'Goons', Urges People to Vote BJP

Addressing a massive gathering on Saturday, Shah issued a stern warning to TMC-led goons, stating that strict action would be taken if any attempts were made to intimidate voters during the ongoing West Bengal elections. "Today, I am telling the goons right now, do not step out of your houses on the 29th. Otherwise, after the 5th, there will be no mercy for you. On the morning of the 29th at 7:00 AM, I urge all mothers, sisters, and youth to reach the polling booths and press the button on the 'Lotus' symbol," he said.

Vows to Make Kolkata Slum-Free

He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the governance of Kolkata, asserting that by failing to make the city slum-free, she has "insulted the stature" of the state capital.

Vowing a transformation of the city's urban landscape, Shah pledged that the BJP would work to make Kolkata entirely slum-free if voted to power on May 4 in the state. "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) gets very irritated with me, but I do not get irritated with her. Whenever I say that we will make Kolkata slum-free, she gets irritated. Didi, by not making Kolkata slum-free, you have insulted the city. I am making a promise today: within 5 years, by implementing the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, we will work to make Kolkata, Jadavpur, and Tollygunge completely slum-free," added Shah.

High Turnout in Phase 1 Polling

Shah's remarks came following the conclusion of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which recorded a significantly high voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process. (ANI)