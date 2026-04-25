YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the AP coalition government of anti-Dalit policies and misinformation. At a Dalit conclave, he alleged the regime is cutting benefits and using propaganda to hide governance failures.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday called for a united and assertive response to what he termed as misinformation-driven governance and anti-Dalit policies under the coalition government here, He made these remarks while addressing the Dalit conclave held at the party's central office under the leadership of SC Wing State President TJR Sudhakar Babu and Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao.

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He said the meeting reflected on how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy carried forward the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by ensuring welfare without discrimination across caste, religion, or region. In contrast, he alleged that the current regime is focused on cutting benefits, spreading false narratives, and diverting attention from governance failures through aligned media. He pointed to issues such as a lack of medicines in hospitals, weakening of Aarogyasri, pending fee reimbursements, absence of MSP support, and rising law-and-order concerns, while accusing the government of relying on propaganda instead of performance. He also questioned the lack of transparency in ministerial functioning and alleged that corruption, commissions, and exploitation have become systemic.

Allegations of Increased Harassment Against Dalits

Former minister Taneti Vanitha alleged that atrocities and harassment against Dalits have increased under the coalition rule, reducing them to voiceless communities, and said cases are being filed against Dalit youth under the guise of "Red Book" politics. She highlighted YS Jagan's initiatives like Nadu-Nedu and women empowerment, calling for unity and continued struggle.

Leaders Accuse Coalition of Anti-Dalit Policies

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna said, "Dalits experienced dignity and empowerment under YSR and YS Jagan but are now facing marginalisation, accusing Chandrababu of anti-Dalit policies."

Former minister Narayana Swamy said YS Jagan ensured representation and social justice while alleging that Chandrababu fostered divisions among Dalit communities.

MLC Lella Appireddy urged cadres to counter coalition narratives and strengthen grassroots outreach, while Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy alleged that TDP regimes have historically targeted Dalits through false cases and discrimination, asserting that YS Jagan has done unparalleled work for their welfare.

The meeting was attended by YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, SC Wing State President TJR Sudhakar Babu, Working President Kommuri Kanaka Rao, former ministers Taneti Vanitha, Merugu Nagarjuna, Narayana Swamy, MLC Lella Appireddy, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and several party leaders. (ANI)