Union Home Minister Amit Shah taunted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her plan to file a legal case, saying she keeps losing in court. He stated the BJP is campaigning among the people who will deliver their verdict in the upcoming polls.

Shah Mocks Mamata's Legal Threat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her plans to file a "legal case" against him for "violent remarks" and said the Trinamool Congress leader keeps losing in court and will continue to do so. In an exclusive conversation with ANI during his roadshow in Tollygunge in Kolkata, Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee keeps talking and the BJP is campaigning among people who will give their verdict in the polls.

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"Mamata Banerjee keeps talking. She keeps losing in court. She'll continue to do so. We're among the public, and the people of Bengal will have to decide on the 29th," he said.

"What does Mamata Banerjee want to say? Should goons be respected? She (Mamata Banerjee) has a plan to respect those who trouble the public," he added.

The 'Violent Remarks' Controversy

Amit Shah was answering a query on Mamata Banerjee's remarks that they will file a "legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks". She made the comments while addressing a gathering in Hoogly.

"We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments," she said.

"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she added.

Amit Shah, who addressed public rallies at Uttar Para and Hingalganj assembly constituencies yesterday, had warned goons against stepping out of their homes on April 29, the date of the second phase polling in West Bengal.

"Earlier the goons of Didi did not allow voters to vote. But in the first phase of the ongoing polls, people have voted in large numbers, and the BJP is going to get 110 seats out of 152 in this phase. I want to warn the goons not to step out of their homes on April 29; if they do, then we will straighten them by hanging them upside down after April 5. The Election Commission has made good security arrangements through the CAPFs. No goon of Mamata Banerjee can stop you on your path," he said.

Mamata Banerjee had hit back at Amit Shah's speech, stating that the BJP will not be able to win West Bengal with such an approach.

"What kind of language is Home Minister Amit Shah using? You are saying post-election, you will hang people upside down. With this approach, you can never win Bengal, Never!," she said.

Shah Slams TMC on Law and Order

Addressing a rally earlier in the day in Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman, Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the law and order situation in the state.

"In Mamata's rule, there is no safety for mothers, sisters, and daughters in Bengal. RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Kolkata Law College, Durgapur Law College... atrocities have been committed against women. And she (Mamata) said women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM, but I am telling you that after the 5th, even a little girl will step out at 1 AM at night, and no goon will be able to cause any trouble," he said.

West Bengal Election Details

The first phase of polling in West Bengal on April 23 saw a record 92.88 per cent polling. The second phase of polling will be held on April 29 and votes will be counted on April 4. (ANI)