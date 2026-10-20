Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BJP-led Centre, calling its policies 'undemocratic.' He accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the EC of forming a 'triangle' that is damaging the prospects of eligible voters, especially the downtrodden.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday criticised the BJP government supporting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, alleging that the Centre’s policies were "undemocratic" and "against the Constitution". He accused the BJP, Amit Shah and the Election Commission of working in a manner that was affecting eligible voters, particularly those from disadvantaged sections.

'Modi plans, Amit Shah injects, EC implements'

While talking to ANI, Goud said, “Modi-rule is totally undemocratic, against the Constitution. They are in a free plan to be in power permanently. That is creating all these ruffles. It is a fact: Modi plans, Amit Shah injects, EC Chief Election Commissioner implements.” He alleged that the actions of the government and the Election Commission were harming eligible voters and said the situation was particularly concerning for disadvantaged communities. “This triangle is totally damaging the prospects of original eligible voters in the country. Especially citizens from the downtrodden. This is a very alarming situation,” he further alleged.

Congress to fight 'misrule' with INDIA bloc

Goud said the Congress was fighting the issue along with its INDIA bloc partners and claimed that young people had become aware of what he described as the misrule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “There is a reason Congress is fighting along with INDIA bloc partners and all the young people of this country have got to know about the misrule of Modi and Amit Shah. They are on the street. What happened recently in Delhi is an eye opener to the government. People of this country have realised that vote chori happened in the country,” he claimed.

He added that Congress leaders would continue their campaign over the alleged irregularities in the electoral process until they received justice. “On vote chori, only Rahul ji, Kharge ji and all other leaders are acting. We will fight until we get justice,” Goud said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

On Sunday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of electoral malpractice and alleged that the party was using its power to manipulate elections while addressing a public meeting during the Goy Rakhonn Yatra on its 25th day in Margao. Gandhi alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in what he described as “vote theft”. “The entire nation knows without any confusion how electoral malpractice is orchestrated: Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Narendra Modi plans it from behind the scenes,” he alleged. (ANI)