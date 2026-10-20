Petrol and diesel prices in India vary across cities due to different state taxes, transportation costs, and local factors. Rates are influenced by global crude oil prices, exchange rates, and refining expenses. Oil marketing companies review retail prices daily, with updates typically taking effect at 6 AM.

Petrol and diesel prices remain an important concern for motorists as they plan their daily commutes and household budgets. Fuel rates differ across Indian cities because of variations in state taxes, transportation costs and other local pricing factors.

Oil marketing companies review retail fuel prices daily, with the revised rates generally taking effect at 6 am. However, a change in international crude oil prices does not necessarily result in an immediate change in domestic petrol and diesel rates.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - October 20, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices are influenced by international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, refining expenses, transportation costs and central and state taxes. Since state-level levies differ, motorists may pay different prices even when global crude oil prices remain similar.

India's daily fuel-pricing system allows oil marketing companies to revise retail rates, with updates generally taking effect at 6 am. Nevertheless, domestic prices may remain stable despite movements in international oil markets.

For consumers, checking local fuel prices before refuelling can help with travel planning and budgeting. Rates may also vary slightly depending on the location and applicable local charges.