A GREF labourer died and five were injured in J&K's Poonch district during road work on the Sawjian-Gulmarg road. The incident occurred when a stone, dislodged by a machine, fell from above and struck the workers, a colleague said.

One General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) labourer died and five others were injured after debris fell on them during road construction work on the Sawjian-Gulmarg road via Aangan Pathri in the Sawjian area of Mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

According to a labourer, the incident occurred on Monday when the workers were engaged in construction work, and a stone fell from above due to the operation of a machine, hitting six people working at the site.

Labourer Recounts Incident

Arif Parvez, a labourer working with GREF, said, "While we were working, a stone fell from above because of a machine. Because of that stone falling, six people were working in one spot below. Out of the six, one person died right there, and five were injured."

He said three of the injured labourers were undergoing treatment at Mandi hospital, while two others were referred to Poonch for further medical consultation. "Our only appeal is that justice should be served to these poor guys," Parvez told ANI.

Medical Update on Injured

The doctor at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Mandi, confirmed that six people were involved in the incident, with one dying on the spot and the remaining five being brought to the hospital for treatment. "And in this accident, there were a total of six people. One person died on the spot right there, and the remaining five were brought here. Out of those five, three people are currently undergoing treatment here, and their condition is stable. Two were referred to Poonch," the doctor said.

The doctor identified the three injured labourers receiving treatment at SDH Mandi as Farooq Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Abdul Majeed. The two labourers referred to Poonch for orthopaedic consultation were identified as Mohammad Ashraf and Sherbaz Ahmed.

"They are stable, they are under treatment, and all their investigations are going on here," the doctor added.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)